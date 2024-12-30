Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 45,541 Amid Ongoing Bombardments

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Monday that the death toll from ongoing Israeli bombardments and shootings has climbed to 45,541 martyrs, with 108,338 people injured** since the escalation began.

According to the ministry’s statement, the Israeli military committed three massacres in various areas of the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in 27 fatalities and 149 injuries.

Efforts to recover victims have been hindered by continuous strikes, with many bodies still trapped under rubble or on the streets. Ambulance and civil defense teams face severe obstacles in reaching affected areas due to the ongoing assaults.

The relentless violence underscores the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as calls for international intervention grow louder amidst mounting casualties and destruction.