YemenExtra

A Yemeni citizen was killed in Al-Masloub District of Al-Jawf Governorate following the detonation of an explosive remnant left behind by the US-Saudi aggression, according to local sources.

The tragic incident highlights the ongoing dangers posed by unexploded ordnance and remnants of war in Yemen, which continue to claim civilian lives even after active hostilities in some areas have ceased.

The persistence of these hazards underscores the urgent need for demining efforts and international support to ensure the safety of communities affected by years of conflict.