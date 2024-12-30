Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, issued a stern warning to Saudi Arabia, urging it to avoid any involvement in escalating tensions with Yemen.

In a post on the social media platform X, Al-Houthi cautioned against mercenary recruitment efforts, which he described as part of a “hellish plan.” He claimed that mercenaries are being used under the guise of influential figures, with their roles minimized to token gestures for small sums of money.

Al-Houthi emphasized that Saudi Arabia should focus its efforts on supporting Gaza and resisting the expansion of the Zionist entity rather than engaging in actions that could heighten conflict with Yemen. He called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to review the relevant records to understand the implications of these actions.

The remarks come amid reports of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to revitalize mercenary groups in Yemen, allegedly in response to U.S. and Israeli pressure. Observers view this as part of a broader strategy to mobilize forces against Yemen, particularly in light of Yemeni attacks on Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea.

This shift in Saudi policy is seen as aligning with American demands to curb Yemeni resistance while implementing a roadmap that reportedly ties Saudi compliance to U.S. concessions. The situation underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics shaping the region’s escalating conflicts.