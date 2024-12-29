Qassam Brigades Strike Israeli Tank and Rescue Force in Jabalia

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that they successfully targeted an Israeli tank and a rescue force east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The attack comes as part of ongoing clashes in the region, highlighting the intensifying military confrontations between the Qassam Brigades and Israeli forces in Gaza. No immediate details on casualties or damage were reported.

The situation remains highly volatile, with both sides exchanging strikes amid escalating tensions.