Yemeni Forces Shoot Down American MQ-9 Drone Over Al-Baidha

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the successful downing of an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over Al-Baidha Governorate on Saturday, December 28, 2024. The drone was reportedly conducting hostile missions in Yemeni airspace when it was intercepted by a domestically developed surface-to-air missile, according to a statement from Yemeni military officials.

This marks the 13th MQ-9 drone shot down by Yemeni forces since the start of their “Battle of the Promised Victory,” an operation undertaken in solidarity with Gaza. The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized their unwavering commitment to resisting any aggression against their sovereignty and vowed to continue supporting Gaza until the siege is lifted and hostilities cease.

The downing of American MQ-9 drones in Yemen began in October 2017, with the first incident over Sana’a shocking the US-Saudi coalition. Subsequent interceptions have occurred in Hodeidah, Dhamar, and Marib, showcasing Yemen’s growing air defense capabilities.

The MQ-9 Reaper, valued at approximately $30 million, is a state-of-the-art unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with high-resolution cameras, advanced radar systems, and the ability to perform long-duration surveillance and precision strikes. It has a flight range of 3,000 kilometers and can operate at altitudes of up to 45,000 feet for 40 hours.

The incident highlights Yemen’s ongoing resistance efforts and underscores the escalating tensions in the region.