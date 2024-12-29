Baby Freezes to Death as Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital Kills Seven

An Israeli military attack on the upper floor of al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza City has killed at least seven people and critically wounded others, according to Gaza’s civil defense. The latest escalation has drawn sharp criticism amid an already dire humanitarian crisis.

In a tragic development, a baby in central Gaza died from hypothermia earlier today, marking the fifth infant death from extreme cold conditions in the besieged Strip. The ongoing Israeli blockade and bombardment have devastated essential infrastructure, including medical facilities, leaving vulnerable populations without basic necessities.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has demanded an investigation into the killing of 21-year-old journalism student Shatha Sabbagh in the occupied West Bank. Meanwhile, international aid organizations are calling for the immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, who was detained during an Israeli raid on Friday.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in at least 45,484 Palestinian deaths and 108,090 injuries, according to Palestinian health officials.

Calls for an end to the violence and urgent humanitarian relief continue to grow as the situation in Gaza becomes increasingly catastrophic.