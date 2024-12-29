Saudi Shelling in Northern Yemen Kills One Civilian, Injures Another

A civilian was killed and another injured on Sunday as Saudi forces shelled border areas in Sa’ada province, northern Yemen, according to local security sources.

The attacks targeted the Munabbih and Baqim districts, areas frequently subjected to Saudi military aggression. The latest incident is part of a broader pattern of unprovoked assaults on Yemen’s border regions, which have caused widespread destruction and claimed thousands of civilian lives.

The escalation of Saudi attacks continues to draw condemnation, with calls for international intervention to address the humanitarian toll and protect civilians from further harm.