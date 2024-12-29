WHO Warns of Grave Risks to 75,000 Palestinians Trapped in Northern Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised alarm over the dire conditions facing 75,000 Palestinians trapped in northern Gaza due to an Israeli-imposed siege lasting over 80 days. The blockade has resulted in severe shortages of essential supplies and heightened risks to civilian lives.

The WHO condemned the recent raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital, the last functioning major health facility in northern Gaza, which has now been rendered out of service. The destruction of critical healthcare infrastructure exacerbates the humanitarian crisis for those besieged in Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahia.

Since October 5, Israeli military operations in northern Gaza have left over 4,000 Palestinians dead or missing, 12,000 injured, and 1,750 detained. The relentless shelling and bombardments have displaced tens of thousands and caused widespread devastation.

In the latest escalation, Israeli artillery also shelled the upper floor of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, further straining the region’s collapsing healthcare system.

Humanitarian organizations continue to call for immediate intervention to protect civilians and ensure the delivery of lifesaving aid to those affected by the ongoing violence.