Death Toll in Gaza Surges to Over 46,500 Amid Ongoing Israeli Assault

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Saturday that the death toll from Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip has climbed to 46,537, with 109,571 individuals injured since the escalation began on October 7, 2023.

In its latest daily briefing, the ministry revealed that Israeli forces carried out five massacres in the past 48 hours, resulting in 32 deaths and 193 wounded, all of whom were brought to overwhelmed hospitals in the besieged territory.

The ministry further warned that thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble or lie in inaccessible areas, as ambulance and rescue teams struggle to reach them due to the ongoing attacks and destruction.

This grim update underscores the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where civilians continue to bear the brunt of the relentless conflict.