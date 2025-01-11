Yemeni Parliament Condemns US-UK-Israeli “Terrorist Acts” and Affirms Support for Palestine

The Yemeni Parliament issued a strong condemnation on Friday against the ongoing Israeli-American-British assaults on Yemen, labeling them as flagrant violations of national sovereignty and international law.

In its statement, the Parliament denounced recent attacks on Yemen’s infrastructure and civilian areas, including airstrikes targeting Al-Sabeen Square during mass rallies held in solidarity with Gaza. It described the actions as “criminal and terrorist acts” aimed at escalating tensions in the region and threatening global security.

The legislative body emphasized that these aggressions would not weaken Yemen’s unwavering support for Palestine or its commitment to resisting the genocide faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Parliament lauded the resilience of Yemeni citizens who, despite the airstrikes, participated in massive demonstrations to express solidarity with Palestine.

Furthermore, it criticized the international community’s silence and perceived double standards regarding the crimes committed against both Yemen and Palestine, calling for a unified global stance to condemn these aggressions.