Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Kill 10, Including Children and Women

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Friday in Israeli airstrikes targeting a school sheltering displaced families in Jabalia, northern Gaza, and a home in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli fighter jets bombed the Zaynab al-Wazir School in Jabalia, where displaced families had sought refuge. The strike claimed the lives of eight individuals, including two children and two women, and left several others wounded.

In a separate attack, Israeli warplanes targeted a house owned by the Al-Hayyah family on Al-Beltaji Street in Shujaiya, killing two more civilians.

Elsewhere, Civil Defense teams rescued two wounded individuals after an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Kharba Al-Adas area, north of Rafah.

The relentless Israeli aggression in Gaza, ongoing since October 2023, has resulted in a staggering death toll of 46,006 Palestinians, with over 109,378 others injured. Thousands remain trapped under rubble, unreachable by emergency services due to continued bombardments.

Humanitarian groups have called for immediate intervention to halt the escalating crisis and ensure access to lifesaving aid.