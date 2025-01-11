Massive Yemeni Rallies Defy US-UK-Israeli Airstrikes in Solidarity with Gaza

Millions of Yemenis flooded the streets on Friday, gathering in al-Sabeen Square in Sana’a and across other provinces, in solidarity with Palestinians under the rallying cry, “Jihad for the sake of God and in support of Gaza, we will confront all tyrants.”

The demonstration in Sana’a was marked by defiance, as airstrikes by the US-British-Israeli coalition targeted areas near Al-Sabeen Square and the Haziz Power Station in southern Sana’a. Undeterred, the massive crowds continued to chant slogans including, “God is Great, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews, Victory for Islam,” while waving Yemeni, Palestinian, and Lebanese flags.

Protesters carried banners advocating freedom and resistance, alongside images of Yemen’s revolutionary leader. The rally’s official statement condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, denouncing systematic attacks on civilians, infrastructure, and sacred sites. It further criticized Zionist expansionism in the West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria, framing it as part of the “Greater Israel” project.

The statement urged steadfast resistance against Israeli actions, calling for unwavering support for Palestinian fighters and urging Arab and Muslim nations to take decisive action against Zionist policies. It also called on the Palestinian Authority to cease targeting resistance groups and instead protect its people.

Participants praised Yemen’s leadership for its military and security achievements, attributing successes to divine guidance and the resilience of the Yemeni people. The rally concluded with a message of unity and faith, asserting, “Victory is promised by God to those who strive in His cause, and He will not break His promise.”

Despite the airstrikes, the rallies highlighted Yemen’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, with millions standing united in defiance of external aggression.