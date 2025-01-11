Yemeni Armed Forces Strike US Aircraft Carrier In Red Sea, Zionist Targets In Tel Aviv

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they have once again targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Truman and several other warships in the northern Red Sea with multiple missiles and drones, as well as hitting the Israeli occupation army’s sites in the occupied city of Yaffa (Tel Aviv).

The Yemeni armed forces issued the following statement:

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people, their Mujahideen and in response to the massacres against our people in Gaza, and within the fifth stage of the supportive stages in the battle of the Promised Conquest and the Holy Jihad

The Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out several military operations during the past 48 hours, the most prominent of which was targeting the American aircraft carrier “USS Harry S. Truman” and a number of its warships in the northern Red Sea region with a number of cruise missiles and drones.

The operation was carried out by the missile force and the air force, and the operation succeeded in thwarting a new air attack against our country from that carrier, which was forced with its warships to leave the northern Red Sea region.

Yesterday, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against a number of targets belonging to the Israeli enemy in the occupied area of Yaffa with three drones, and they were able to reach their targets successfully, thanks to Allah.

The Armed Forces salute all of our great Yemeni people, in this arena and in all arenas and fields. They salute your steadfastness, your jihad, your faith, and your response to the leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, may Allah protect him. And emphasize your great role in this honorable battle.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterate that they will continue to perform their duties towards the oppressed Palestinian people and that their operations will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.”