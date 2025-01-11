Yemeni Revolution Leader Calls for Million-Man March to Bolster Resistance Efforts

In a powerful address, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s revolution, highlighted the steadfastness of the Yemeni people in resisting external aggression and their pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian cause. He praised their resilience, unity, and achievements, declaring that enemy attempts to weaken Yemen militarily, economically, and politically have failed.

Addressing recent developments in Gaza and the broader region, Sayyid al-Houthi called for a million-man march across the capital Sana’a and other provinces to reinforce Yemen’s position of resistance. “Mass participation is both a moral duty and a form of jihad that carries immense value and divine reward,” he stated.

The leader detailed Yemen’s military operations against Israeli targets, including strikes on key infrastructure in occupied territories, such as power stations in Haifa. He also highlighted the psychological and economic toll on Israel, with widespread panic, disrupted aviation, and economic repercussions stemming from Yemeni missile and drone attacks.

Sayyid al-Houthi underscored the importance of steadfast support for the Palestinian people amid ongoing Israeli aggression, calling on Arab and Muslim nations to unite against Zionist ambitions. He condemned the complicity of certain regimes in aiding Israel’s blockade of Gaza and criticized the Palestinian Authority’s actions that undermine resistance efforts.

The speech also addressed broader regional dynamics, including Israeli incursions into Lebanon and Syria and American expansion in Syria’s eastern regions. He warned against Zionist plans for territorial expansion, urging regional nations to resist aggression through unity and independence.

Sayyid al-Houthi concluded by emphasizing the responsibility of the Muslim world to actively support Palestine, stating that neglecting this duty would have dire consequences for the region and beyond. He reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to its values of resistance, dignity, and unwavering support for the oppressed.