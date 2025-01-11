The Secretary-General of the Iraqi Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada Declares Allegiance to Yemeni Resistance Leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi

The Secretary-General of the Iraqi Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Abu Alaa al-Wala’i, reaffirmed his unwavering support for Yemen and his allegiance to the leader of the Ansarullah movement, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi. In a statement, he expressed readiness to respond to any call for action in defense of Islam and against oppression.

Marking a year since Yemen’s steadfast support for Gaza, al-Wala’i praised the Yemeni people for their heroism in defending the innocent. He pledged solidarity with Yemen against any malicious schemes, stating, “Yemen will not stand alone, just as Gaza has never been left alone.”

Addressing the Ansarullah movement, al-Wala’i declared, “We are at your command, ready to follow your guidance and join you on this path. Command as you see fit, for we are here to protect the dignity of Islam tarnished by oppressive regimes. We are always prepared to sacrifice for the greatness of our faith.”

He concluded by sending heartfelt salutations to Yemen, its resilient people, and its majestic mountains, extending special greetings to Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and the steadfast Ansarullah fighters.

This declaration underscores the growing solidarity among regional resistance movements in confronting shared challenges and advancing the cause of justice and faith.