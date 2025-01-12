Israeli Forces Demolish Five Homes in Southern Lebanon, Violating Ceasefire Agreement

This morning, Israeli forces detonated five residential homes in the town of Aita al-Shaab, southern Lebanon, in a deliberate violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, the Israeli military booby-trapped the homes before blowing them up, escalating tensions in the area. The ceasefire agreement, which took effect on November 27, 2024, has faced repeated breaches by Israeli forces, undermining its effectiveness.

These latest actions have drawn condemnation from local and international observers, as the residents of Aita al-Shaab are left grappling with the destruction and heightened insecurity. The ongoing violations continue to strain the fragile truce and raise concerns about further escalations in the region.