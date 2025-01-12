Death Toll in Gaza Rises to Over 46,500 as Israeli Aggression Continues

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported a devastating escalation in casualties, with the death toll from Israeli attacks now standing at 46,565, alongside 109,660 wounded, since the beginning of the aggression on October 7, 2023.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry confirmed that two massacres targeting families in the Gaza Strip claimed the lives of 28 people and injured 89 others in the past 24 hours alone. Rescue efforts are hampered, as many victims remain trapped under rubble or stranded on roads that emergency teams are unable to access due to the ongoing violence.

The grim statistics underscore the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with the death toll continuing to rise amid the relentless Israeli aggression. Calls for urgent international intervention to halt the bloodshed and address the dire conditions in the region grow louder as the situation worsens.