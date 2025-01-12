After 100 Days Of Genocide… 5000 Martyrs And Missing Persons in Northern Gaza Strip

The Government Media Office (GMO) in Gaza stated that the ongoing Israeli aggression on the northern Gaza Governorate, now lasting for 100 days, has resulted in 5,000 martyrs and missing persons.

In the statement, the GMO confirmed that the aggression has also left 9,500 wounded, many suffering from severe and chronic injuries, amid a crippling medical crisis and a severe shortage of resources.

Additionally, 2,600 detainees, including women and children, have been arrested by the Occupation in blatant violation of human rights and international law.

Despite 100 days having passed since the start of the brutal ground invasion of the northern governorate, the enemy’s forces continue their systematic and barbaric attacks on Palestinian land and people.

The statement further emphasized that the people of northern Gaza have endured the most horrific scenes of killing, ethnic cleansing, destruction, and displacement over the past 100 days.