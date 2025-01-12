Yemen’s Mohammed Al-Houthi Declares Unwavering Support for Gaza, Warns of Regional Consequences

In a recent interview with Al Mayadeen, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, reaffirmed Yemen’s steadfast support for Gaza, declaring it a religious and moral obligation. He emphasized Yemen’s role in countering Israeli aggression and hinted at significant military capabilities and surprises yet to be unveiled.

Yemen’s Role in Gaza’s Struggle

Al-Houthi highlighted that Yemen’s support operations for Gaza were intensified in response to the demands of the Yemeni people and Palestinian resistance factions. These efforts will persist until the aggression ends, despite international attempts to obstruct Yemen’s actions. He dismissed calls to halt Yemeni operations, stating that such appeals should instead be directed at the United States and Britain, whose support for Israel perpetuates the conflict.

Military Capabilities and Resilience

Yemen’s advanced military developments, including expertise in hypersonic missiles, have bolstered its support for Gaza. Al-Houthi hinted at upcoming surprises in Yemen’s arsenal, underscoring the nation’s growing capabilities despite enduring a prolonged siege by the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and their allies.

Tensions with Saudi Arabia and the U.S.

Addressing regional dynamics, Al-Houthi criticized Saudi Arabia’s continued miscalculations regarding Yemen and warned of significant consequences if hostilities were to escalate. He noted that U.S. pressures influence Saudi decision-making, complicating the prospects for peace.

Al-Houthi firmly denied ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia, reiterating Yemen’s focus on countering Israeli aggression. He warned that any new conflict with Yemen would result in greater losses for its adversaries and stressed that such wars ultimately align with efforts to suppress support for Gaza.

Broader Regional Threats

Al-Houthi cautioned against Israeli expansionist plans targeting regional borders, including Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan. He urged Arab nations to take decisive actions, such as reducing oil exports and severing ties with Israel and its backers. Al-Houthi also reaffirmed Yemen’s readiness to support any Arab nation under Israeli attack, prioritizing regional unity against the occupation.

Commitment to the Axis of Resistance

Al-Houthi reaffirmed Yemen’s solidarity with the Axis of Resistance, noting ongoing cooperation with Hezbollah and strong ties with Palestinian factions. He described the relationship as a “genuine brotherly bond,” emphasizing Yemen’s commitment to supporting the resistance until the Israeli occupation is defeated.

A Broader Call to Action

In his closing remarks, Al-Houthi called for Arab nations to rise against Israeli aggression, asserting that Yemen’s struggle extends beyond its borders and aligns with the broader fight for justice in the region.