Armed Forces Target US Aircraft Carrier “Truman” With Number Of Missiles, Drones

Triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people and their mujahideen and in response to the massacres against our people in Gaza, and following the Israeli-American-British aggression against our country.

The missile and UAVs forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a joint military operation during the past 24 hours targeting the American aircraft carrier “USS Harry S. Truman” and a number of its warships in the northern Red Sea region with a number of cruise missiles and drones, and the engagement with the carrier and its related units lasted for 9 hours, and this targeting of the carrier is the fifth since its arrival to the Red Sea.

The operation achieved its goals successfully, thanks to Allah, and forced the aircraft carrier to leave the theater of operations and flee to the far north of the Red Sea.

The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm their high readiness to confront any American or Israeli escalation against our country, relying on Allah and trusting in Allah.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterate that they will continue to perform their duties towards the oppressed Palestinian people and that their operations will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.