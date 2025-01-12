Saudi Fire Claims Lives of Citizen, Migrant in Yemeni Border Areas

A Yemeni citizen was killed and two others, including an African migrant, were injured by Saudi fire in separate incidents near the Yemeni-Saudi border, according to Almasirah Net.

In the Al-Thabet area of Qatabir District, a Yemeni citizen succumbed to injuries caused by Saudi gunfire. Additionally, artillery and machine-gun fire from Saudi forces wounded another citizen and an African migrant in the Al-Qaher and Al-Sheikh areas within the border districts of Baqim and Munabbih.

These attacks add to a growing list of alleged violations by Saudi forces targeting border villages. Civilians in these areas face daily assaults, enduring relentless shelling that has resulted in numerous casualties and widespread devastation.

Observers note that these continued aggressions underscore the Saudi regime’s disregard for international calls to pursue genuine peace and alleviate civilian suffering in the region.