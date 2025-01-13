Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 46,584 as Israeli Aggression Continues

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has reported that at least 117 Palestinians were killed or injured in two massacres carried out by Israeli occupation forces targeting families in the Gaza Strip.

According to the ministry’s daily report, the assaults over the past 24 hours have claimed the lives of 28 individuals and left 89 others injured. Rescue teams face significant challenges as many victims remain trapped beneath the rubble or lie in inaccessible areas due to ongoing hostilities, limiting ambulance and civil defense operations.

Since October 7, 2023, the death toll from the relentless Israeli aggression has risen to 46,584, with a staggering 109,660 individuals wounded, underscoring the devastating human cost of the conflict.

The health ministry continues to call for urgent international intervention to halt the violence and allow humanitarian aid to reach the besieged population.