Israeli Airstrikes Target Lebanon, Breaching Ceasefire with Hezbollah

The Israeli occupation military launched airstrikes on multiple areas in Lebanon late Sunday, marking a significant breach of the ceasefire agreement with the Hezbollah resistance movement.

According to Al Mayadeen, the air raids targeted the outskirts of Houmine al-Fawqa and Deir al-Zahrani in the southern Nabatieh governorate, as well as the town of Janta in the eastern Bekaa governorate. Israeli forces claimed the strikes were aimed at Hezbollah targets, including a rocket launcher, a military site, and border routes near Syria.

Earlier, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported additional Israeli assaults on the towns of Kfar Kila and Aita al-Shaab in Nabatieh, as well as a drone strike on the outskirts of Jabal al-Botm in the South governorate. Ground forces from the Israeli military reportedly infiltrated Lebanese towns, including Maroun al-Ras, al-Majdiyeh, Wadi Khansa, and the Mari Plain.

This escalation comes despite a ceasefire deal brokered on November 27, 2024, following Israel’s failure to achieve its objectives in Lebanon. The truce, due to expire on January 26, required Israel to withdraw its forces from occupied areas and transfer control to the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers. However, Israeli officials have signaled an unwillingness to comply with the deadline.

Hezbollah, which opened a support front for Palestinians in Gaza after Israel’s war on the besieged territory began on October 7, 2023, has responded with retaliatory attacks against Israeli positions in occupied lands.

The international community has yet to react to the latest violations, which add to the ongoing tensions in the region.