Al-Qassam Brigades: “Heavy Losses Inflicted on Israeli Forces in Northern Gaza”

The military spokesperson for Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, declared that their fighters have dealt severe blows to Israeli forces in the northern Gaza Strip despite over 100 days of what he described as “mass destruction and genocide” by the Israeli military.

“In the last 72 hours, our fighters have caused more than 10 deaths and dozens of injuries among the enemy forces,” Abu Obeida stated, adding that the casualties within the Israeli army are far higher than publicly acknowledged.

He asserted that the Israeli forces would ultimately retreat in disgrace, failing to defeat the Resistance. “The only so-called achievement of the Israeli occupation army is destruction, devastation, and massacres against innocent civilians,” he added.

The remarks come on the 465th day of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, as Palestinian Resistance factions continue to engage Israeli forces in fierce confrontations across northern and central Gaza. Reports indicate ongoing heavy clashes and targeted strikes in multiple combat zones, underscoring the intensifying nature of the conflict.