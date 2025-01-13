Saudi Fire Kills and Injures Civilians, Migrant in Saada Governorate
Saudi forces have once again targeted border areas in Yemen’s Saada Governorate, leaving one citizen dead and two others, including an African migrant, injured on Sunday.
A local security source confirmed that the attacks occurred in multiple districts. “A citizen was martyred by Saudi enemy fire in the Al-Thabet area of Qataber District,” the source stated.
Additionally, the source reported injuries to another citizen and an African migrant due to Saudi gunfire in the Al-Qahr and Al-Sheikh areas of the border districts of Baqim and Manbah.
This incident adds to a string of violent assaults perpetrated by Saudi forces against civilians in Yemen’s border regions. Residents in these villages face relentless artillery and machine-gun fire, underscoring what many view as Saudi Arabia’s blatant disregard for international calls advocating for genuine peace in the region.