Four Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrike Near Rafah City

Four Palestinian civilians were killed early Monday morning when Israeli warplanes targeted a civilian vehicle near the Beauty Plus Hall, located north of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli artillery and heavy gunfire also intensified west of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

The ongoing Israeli aggression, which began on October 7, 2023, has caused widespread devastation across the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that the death toll has risen to 46,565 martyrs, with 109,660 others injured. Thousands more remain trapped under rubble and on roads, as rescue and ambulance crews face severe challenges in reaching the victims.

The relentless assaults by land, sea, and air have drawn global condemnation, with calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilian lives.