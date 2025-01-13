Al-Murtada Announces New Prisoner Exchange Deal on Ma’rib Front

Abdul Qader Al-Murtada, head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs, announced the successful completion of a prisoner exchange deal with mercenary forces on the Ma’rib front.

In a statement on his official account on X (formerly Twitter), Al-Murtada said:

“With the help and guidance of God, the prisoner Mujahid Murad Rizq Ali Saleh Al-Bahri was released through a local exchange operation on the Ma’rib front.”

Al-Murtada also addressed allegations by the Islah Party regarding mistreatment of prisoners, urging the public to judge for themselves.

“The Islah Party is promoting claims that we torture prisoners. Let the picture speak for itself. Compare the condition of the prisoner released from Sana’a prisons with the one released from Islah Party prisons in Ma’rib, who has been disfigured by torture and deliberate medical neglect over years and is now gravely ill,” he said.

Both prisoners were released as part of the latest exchange operation, highlighting the stark contrast in the treatment of detainees between the two sides.

This exchange comes amid ongoing efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and underscores the critical need for transparency and accountability in prisoner welfare.