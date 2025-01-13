Yemeni Armed Forces Launch Dual Strikes on Key Israeli Targets in Occupied Yafa

The Yemeni Armed Forces have declared the successful execution of two coordinated military operations against critical Israeli targets in the occupied Yafa region, marking a significant escalation in their support for the Palestinian resistance.

In an official statement released today, the Armed Forces announced that their missile unit launched a hypersonic ballistic missile, Palestine 2, targeting a high-value site in Yafa. The operation reportedly achieved its goal with pinpoint accuracy.

Simultaneously, the Yemeni Air Force conducted a precision drone operation using four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to strike additional strategic Israeli locations in the same area. According to the statement, all targets were hit successfully.

The Yemeni Armed Forces emphasized their steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause, condemning the ongoing aggression against Gaza. They pledged to continue their military operations against Israel until the siege on Gaza is lifted and the attacks cease.

The statement also commended the resilience and bravery of Palestinian fighters in Gaza, underscoring Yemen’s solidarity with their struggle for liberation and justice.