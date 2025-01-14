Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Israeli Defense Ministry with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

In a bold response to the ongoing aggression against Gaza and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, the Yemeni Armed Forces have announced a successful strike on the Israeli Ministry of Defense in occupied Yaffa using a hypersonic ballistic missile.

The operation, conducted by the missile forces, employed the advanced Palestine 2 missile, which reportedly penetrated Israeli defense systems and reached its target with precision. This marked the third such operation by Yemeni forces within a 12-hour period.

According to the Armed Forces’ statement, the strike was part of the fifth phase of the “promised conquest” campaign, an initiative aimed at supporting Palestinian resistance and retaliating against Israeli actions. The forces reiterated their unwavering commitment to fulfilling their moral and religious duties toward the oppressed Palestinian people.

The statement emphasized that Yemen would escalate its military operations against the Israeli enemy until the aggression ceases and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.

This operation highlights the increasing regional tensions and Yemen’s active role in supporting Gaza amidst the intensifying Israeli-Palestinian conflict.