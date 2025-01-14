Hamas Engages in Consultations with Palestinian Faction Leaders on Ceasefire and Prisoner Exchange

Hamas has announced that it has been in contact with leaders of various Palestinian factions to discuss progress in the ongoing negotiations in Doha.

In an official statement, the Islamic Resistance Movement disclosed that consultations were held to provide updates on the developments of the talks. The statement noted that faction leaders expressed satisfaction with the trajectory of the negotiations and emphasized the importance of collective national preparation for the next phase and its demands.

Hamas leadership and other faction representatives underscored the necessity of maintaining open channels of communication and consultation. The discussions are aimed at finalizing a ceasefire agreement and a comprehensive prisoner exchange deal, which the statement said is now in its final stages.

The movement expressed hope that these negotiations would soon culminate in a clear and inclusive resolution, marking a significant step forward in the efforts to achieve broader stability.