Al-Houthi Cites Israeli Threats as Reason for Suspension of Sana’a-Riyadh Negotiations

A senior member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, has revealed the reason behind the suspension of negotiations between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on his official X account, Al-Houthi announced that no negotiations are currently underway, attributing the pause to Yemen’s focus on confronting what he described as “Israeli evil.”

He stated, “The Israeli threat not only endangers Yemen but also poses risks to Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries.”

The announcement highlights the broader geopolitical challenges in the region, as Yemen’s leadership shifts its attention to addressing external threats amidst ongoing tensions and conflicts.