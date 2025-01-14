Gaza Media Office Warns of Zionist Treachery Amid Ceasefire Speculations

The Government Media Office in Gaza issued a stark warning on Tuesday, cautioning against potential Zionist treachery as discussions about a possible ceasefire gain traction.

In its statement, the office emphasized the importance of vigilance, stating:

“Amidst the increasing talk about the possibility of announcing a ceasefire between the Zionist enemy and the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip, it is important for us to issue a strong warning to our great Palestinian people in all parts of the Gaza Strip about the dangers of the treachery carried out by the Zionist enemy, which follows a premeditated method to inflict more massacres, crimes, harm, and damage on innocent civilians and various sectors.”

Drawing from past experiences, the office expressed grave concerns, highlighting that the Zionist forces often exploit ceasefire discussions as an opportunity to intensify their attacks and maximize destruction.

“What we receive from previous experiences confirms that the Zionist enemy does not hesitate to commit massacres and crimes against our Palestinian people even amidst talk of a ceasefire, exploiting this period to inflict the greatest amount of damage and losses, especially in areas that witnessed intensive bombing and widespread destruction,” the statement added.

The Media Office urged the people of Gaza to remain fully alert and exercise maximum caution during this critical and sensitive period.