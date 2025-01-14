Death Toll in Gaza Surpasses 46,584 Amid Ongoing Zionist Aggression

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported that the death toll from the ongoing Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip, which began in October 2023, has risen to 46,584 martyrs, with 109,731 people injured.

In the past 24 hours alone, the Zionist forces have carried out two massacres targeting families in Gaza, resulting in 19 deaths and 71 injuries. The Ministry also noted that numerous victims remain trapped beneath the rubble or stranded on the roads, with rescue and medical teams unable to access them due to the relentless bombardment.

The Zionist military continues its aggressive campaign, perpetrating more massacres against civilians, forcing widespread displacement under the threat of destroying residential neighborhoods. This has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, leaving its residents in a state of severe distress.

The situation remains catastrophic as Gaza endures one of the most devastating assaults in its history, with no signs of relief in sight.