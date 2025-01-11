Millions Rally Across Yemen in Unprecedented Support for Gaza, Vow Resistance Against “Evil Trio”

Under the rallying cry “Jihad for the sake of God and in support of Gaza, we will confront all tyrants,” millions of Yemenis in the capital Sana’a and across the provinces took to the streets on Friday in a powerful show of solidarity with Gaza. The mass protests reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering commitment to confronting the “American-Israeli-British aggression” and supporting the Palestinian cause.

Massive Turnout in Sana’a and Beyond

In Sana’a’s Al-Sabeen Square, millions gathered, expressing steadfast support for Palestine and readiness to engage in the “promised conquest and holy jihad.” Despite ongoing aerial raids on the capital, participants condemned what they called the “Zionist-American-British aggression,” pledging to maintain their principled stance in defense of the Palestinian people.

Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi denounced the aggression targeting the demonstrators and reiterated Yemen’s unyielding support for Gaza. Similarly, Brigadier General Yahya Sarea, spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces, announced successful military operations targeting the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier and other Israeli positions, underscoring Yemen’s commitment to defending Gaza and resisting foreign aggression.

Widespread Protests Across Provinces

The massive demonstrations extended beyond the capital, with marches reported in dozens of districts and provinces:

– Sana’a Province: 40 rallies across multiple districts showcased unwavering solidarity with Palestine.

– Sa’ada Province: 35 marches reaffirmed support for Gaza and condemned the “Zionist-American aggression.”

– Hodeida Province: 125 gatherings defied airstrikes, signaling the region’s readiness to confront the “forces of evil.”

– Raymah, Hajjah, and Amran Provinces: Thousands participated in hundreds of marches, emphasizing Yemen’s readiness to support Gaza through mobilization and resistance.

Unified Call for Resistance

A joint statement from the rallies decried the Zionist entity’s “barbaric aggression” and condemned the complicity of global powers. The protests emphasized the importance of continued mobilization, military operations, and economic boycotts to support Palestine.

Participants also criticized Arab and Islamic regimes for their perceived inaction, calling for decisive steps to support the Palestinian resistance. The statement declared that Yemen would persist in its weekly mass rallies and military readiness until the siege on Gaza is lifted and the aggression ceases.

The Yemeni people, standing firm in their faith and humanitarian responsibility, vowed that no escalation or attack would deter them from supporting their Palestinian brothers and defending Islamic sanctities.

A Message to the World

The statement concluded with a call to the international community to hold the Zionist entity accountable for its crimes and to recognize the steadfastness of those resisting oppression. It affirmed that history favors resistance over submission and that Yemen would remain at the forefront of the struggle for justice in Palestine.