UNICEF: About 35 children killed daily in the Gaza Strip

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced that about 35 Palestinian children have been killed daily in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023.

UNICEF spokesman James Elder stated this today, Friday, during the weekly press conference he held at the United Nations office in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Elder stated that according to data from the Ministry of Health in Gaza, 15,000 children have been killed since October 7, 2023.

He said: “This means that about 35 children have been killed every day for 14 months.”

He stressed that the ceasefire agreement between “Israel” and “Hamas” on January 15 came too late, indicating that there are many reasons that require it to happen earlier.

On Wednesday, Qatar announced the success of the Qatari-Egyptian-American mediation in reaching an agreement to cease fire in Gaza and exchange prisoners between “Israel” and Hamas, to be implemented next Sunday.

Despite the announcement of the agreement that was reached, “Israel” has intensified its attacks on the Gaza Strip in recent days, and has killed 116 Palestinians since the moment the agreement was announced, including 30 children and 32 women, until Friday afternoon, according to the Civil Defense in Gaza.

With American support, “Israel” has been committing genocide in Gaza since October 7, 2023, leaving more than 157,000 Palestinians dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 11,000 missing, amid massive destruction and famine that has killed dozens of children and elderly people, in one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world.