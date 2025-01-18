The death toll by the aggression on Gaza rises to 46,876 martyrs and 110,642 wounded

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the Israeli enemy committed 4 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, of which 88 martyrs and 189 wounded arrived at hospitals during the past 24 hours.

The ministry explained in a statement today, Friday, that a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

It indicated that the death toll by the Israeli aggression has risen to 46,876 martyrs and 110,642 wounded since October 7, 2023.