10 Billions of dollars is the cost of rehabilitating the health system in Gaza

The representative of the World Health Organization in Palestine, Rick Peeperkorn, announced today, Friday, that rebuilding the health system in the Gaza Strip will require at least $10 billion over the coming years, to meet the challenges resulting from the widespread destruction left by the war.

During a press conference, Peeperkorn explained that “an initial assessment showed that it requires more than $3 billion during the first year and a half, and $10 billion over 5 to 7 years,” adding: “I was not surprised by that, because the needs are huge.”

Peperkorn explained that “we all know that the destruction in Gaza is enormous, and I have never seen anything like it anywhere else in my life,” stressing that “reconstruction is a collective responsibility of the members of the World Health Organization.”

For his part, the Director-General of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during the same press conference: “Less than half of Gaza’s hospitals are operating.”

He considered that “the agreement announced on Wednesday to cease fire in the Gaza Strip is almost the best news we could have hoped for at the beginning of the new year.”

In terms of infrastructure, homes and buildings in the Gaza Strip, according to UN estimates, removing the rubble alone could take more than 14 years. Rebuilding homes could take until 2040.