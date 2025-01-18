Rallies In Support Of Palestine And Celebration Of Gaza Victory Draw Millions Of Yemenis

Millions of Yemenis took to the streets on Friday in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, and others Yemeni provinces in solidarity with Palestine and to celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal in Gaza, under the slogan, “With Gaza… Steadfastness and Victory”.

The rallies were held in response to the call of Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of the revolution.

Participants carried Yemeni, Palestinian, and Lebanese flags, banners of freedom and resistance, and images of revolutionary leaders.

The crowds expressed their congratulations to the Palestinian people for their steadfastness and triumph against Israeli aggression, affirming Yemen’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause as long as the Israeli occupation continues.

They pledged readiness to confront any retaliatory actions by what they described as the “global triad of evil” — the US, Britain, and Israel — and declared preparedness for future confrontations with the Israeli enemy.

A statement was issued during the rallies, celebrating the Palestinian victory over Israeli aggression and the resilience of Gaza.

The rallies’ statement praised the sacrifices made by resistance groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Islamic resistance in Iraq.

The statement reaffirmed the commitment to the Palestinian cause until the ultimate liberation of all Palestinian territories and the removal of the Israeli occupation.