Leader of the Revolution Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi on Thursday announced that the Yemeni people will intensify their efforts to support Palestine in future rounds of conflict.

In a speech addressing the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and the latest regional and international developments, leader al-Houthi affirmed Yemen’s commitment to a more effective and stronger level of support for the Palestinian cause.

“We will prepare for any upcoming round to support the Palestinian people with a greater level of performance and more effective action,” al-Houthi stated.

He also stressed Yemen’s determination to confront any retaliation from Israel, the United States, or their allies, and to resist any attempts to divert Yemen from its commitment to the liberating jihadist cause.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi called on the Yemeni people to hold a monumental million-man march tomorrow, Friday, emphasizing that it will crown the 15-month-long movement supporting Palestine.

Leader al-Houthi expressed his hope that the march will be a testament to the Yemeni people’s unwavering credibility, faith, and loyalty to the Palestinian cause.

He described tomorrow’s march as the culmination of the broad, ongoing march that highlights Yemen’s readiness to confront any Israeli escalation.

Sayyed al-Houthi reiterated that Yemen remains firmly committed to the Palestinian cause and will continue its military operations in support of Palestine if Israeli enemy persists with its genocidal actions.

The march, he emphasized, will be a powerful demonstration of Yemen’s sincere, steadfast, and active solidarity with the Palestinian people, further solidifying the nation’s position on the global stage.

The Leader of the Revolution reiterated Yemen’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, stating that Yemen’s position on Gaza remains closely aligned with Palestinian factions.

Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized that Yemen will continue to provide military support to Palestine, especially if Israel enemy retreats the deal or escalates its actions.

Al-Houthi highlighted that the Yemeni people will stay united with Palestine through all stages of the agreement’s implementation, which begins next Sunday.

He stressed that Yemen’s support for the Palestinian people would remain resolute in the face of any Israeli aggression, massacres, or siege.

“We will be ready immediately to provide military support to the Palestinian people,” he affirmed.

The Leader of the Revolution also underscored Yemen’s ongoing commitment to developing its military capabilities to better support Palestine. He explained that the struggle against Israel enemy is not just a temporary confrontation but a long-term fight for Palestinian freedom and independence. The Palestinian cause, he noted, will remain central until the occupation ends and the Palestinian people achieve justice.

Al-Houthi warned that the enemies of Palestine, namely the U.S. and Israel, continue their efforts to undermine the Palestinian issue and strengthen their military power, aiming to strip others of their strength. He vowed that Yemen would work to develop its own capabilities in order to confront these challenges and continue supporting Palestine until the Israeli occupation is ended and the Palestinian people regain their legitimate rights.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi praised the unparalleled scale and impact of the popular activities in Yemen over the past 15 months, describing them as “great and huge” and unlike any other in the world.

Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted that these activities, which included stands, demonstrations, marches, evenings, and seminars, reached over 900,000 participants.

Al-Houthi emphasized that the popular mobilization in Yemen is unmatched globally, positioning Yemen’s efforts as a leading force in the movement for Palestinian support.

He noted that the results of mobilization training had reached more than 816,000 people, with regular military forces numbering in the hundreds of thousands. Additionally, Yemen’s military activities, including marches, parades, and maneuvers, totaled 3,770 during the 15 months.

The Leader of the Revolution underscored that these figures demonstrate the overwhelming commitment of the Yemeni people to the Palestinian cause, with their mobilization efforts standing as a powerful example of solidarity and determination on the world stage.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi emphasized Yemen’s steadfast and unified stance in the battle of “the promised conquest and the holy jihad,” asserting that the Yemeni people’s position is both politically and militarily integrated.

He highlighted that the combination of official and popular support has created a cohesive and resilient force, prepared to face any challenges.

Leader al-Houthi pointed out that while many nations may desire strong and honest positions from their governments, Yemen stands apart with its unwavering commitment, despite immense pressures and media attacks, particularly from Zionist outlets.

He stressed that Yemen’s position is not limited to political statements but extends to comprehensive military support, demonstrating the country’s serious and genuine stance in the ongoing conflict.

The Leader of the Revolution also addressed the external threats and internal messages advising Yemen to retreat or halt its support. He made it clear that Yemen would not back down, no matter the pressure from any nation or force. “If all the countries of the world joined together in aggression against us, we would not retreat,” al-Houthi asserted, emphasizing Yemen’s faith-based commitment and the belief that God’s presence is sufficient.

Al-Houthi honored the sacrifices of the Yemeni people, who have already lost 106 martyrs and sustained 328 injuries in support of Palestine.

He expressed pride in these sacrifices, affirming that it is an honor to stand with the Palestinian people in their struggle, rather than remaining passive spectators.

The Leader of the Revolution, responded to the recent aggression against Yemen, particularly the airstrikes on Friday, stating that while the U.S. and British enemy forces are directly supporting the Israeli enemy, the Israeli involvement in the latest aggression remains uncertain.

The leader pointed out that the terminology used by the U.S., claiming “coordinated operations,” highlights their intention to conceal their direct role in the aggression against Yemen, adding that both the U.S. and British aggression are fundamentally aimed at supporting Israel’s actions.

Al-Houthi emphasized the unity between the American, Israeli, and British enemy forces, all part of a broader strategy against Yemen, stressing that their operations are aligned in a single fight. He questioned the U.S. and Israeli claims of “joint operations,” clarifying that their ultimate goal is to back Israel’s aggression in the region.

The Leader of the Revolution also highlighted the resilience of the Yemeni people, noting that despite the recent bombing campaign coinciding with the historic million-man march in the capital Sana’a, the Yemeni people’s determination remained unshaken. “The bombing did not affect the march,” he said, calling the steadfastness of the crowds a profound symbol of the Yemeni people’s faith and resolve.

He described how the Israeli enemy likely hoped for scenes of panic similar to those they witness in their own country when sirens sound, but instead, the world saw an image of unwavering resilience, faith, and pride. The march continued undeterred, even as bombs fell near al-Sabeen Square, a testament to the Yemeni people’s courage in the face of the aggression.

Al-Houthi noted that the success of the march, despite the surrounding violence, angered the enemies and reinforced Yemen’s position as a force of resistance. He further explained that the enemies of Palestine, particularly the U.S., are planning to destabilize the Palestinian cause by sowing division among Palestinians and isolating them. However, he firmly stated that these efforts would fail, as the Yemeni people remain resolute in their support for Palestine and will continue their commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Al-Houthi’s speech underscored the ongoing struggle against external forces aiming to suppress Yemen’s will and the Palestinian issue, emphasizing that Yemen will not relent in its support for Palestine and will continue to inspire future generations with their unwavering stance.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi called for international accountability regarding the actions of the Israeli enemy entity, stressing the responsibility of global powers to hold the Zionist criminals accountable for their atrocities and aggression. He warned that failure to do so would be a disgrace to the international community and a burden for which they would bear the consequences.

Al-Houthi reaffirmed his belief in a divine promise to eliminate the Israeli entity, emphasizing that this will not change despite the enemy’s efforts to isolate the Palestinian people.

He stated that after the current round of conflict, the entire Muslim nation has a responsibility to support the Palestinian people in their quest to regain their full legitimate rights.

He highlighted the existential threat posed by Israel’s Zionist project, which aims to expand its influence and control, and warned that the Israeli regime is working to push forward normalization efforts while distracting the peoples of the region with propaganda and internal crises to divert attention from the primary cause which is Palestine.

strengthen the broader struggle for Palestinian liberation.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi provided an in-depth update on Yemen’s military operations aimed at supporting Gaza, emphasizing their significant impact despite the challenges faced by the Yemeni people.

Al-Houthi outlined that Yemen’s military operations were conducted with 1,255 ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles and drones, as well as warships. These operations, he explained, were part of an ongoing, escalating effort to support Gaza under difficult circumstances, including the country’s economic strain and limited resources.

The Leader noted that the Yemeni operations escalated significantly over time, culminating in decisive results. Despite U.S. attempts to protect Israeli forces through military support, including warships and missile interception systems, Yemen’s capabilities developed to such an extent that U.S. fleets were largely neutralized in key maritime areas.

Al-Houthi highlighted the immense resilience and determination of the Palestinian people and their fighters, particularly al-Qassam Brigades and al-Quds Brigades, who have continued to defy Israeli enemy forces despite extreme conditions and minimal resources.

This marked a significant achievement, with Yemen overcoming initial technical challenges related to intercepting missiles and drones, ultimately reducing the effectiveness of U.S. interference, he said.

Al-Houthi also emphasized that these military efforts were part of a broader strategy to continuously develop Yemen’s capabilities and support Gaza.

The Leader of the Revolution highlighted the continued escalation and strategic impact of Yemen’s military operations in support of Gaza, which have disrupted Israeli and U.S. efforts to neutralize the Yemeni strikes.

leader al-Houthi stated that after Yemen successfully neutralized U.S. fleets in the region, Israeli forces began facing significant challenges with missile and drone interceptions within occupied Palestine. This escalation in Yemen’s military capabilities, which had a direct impact on Israel’s defense infrastructure, caused widespread fear among the Israeli population.

The Leader noted that Yemen’s operations severely disrupted Israeli air traffic, notably halting flights to Ben Gurion Airport and impacting the Israeli economy, as acknowledged by the Zionist state. Furthermore, Yemen’s naval units targeted Israeli enemy ships and cargo vessels, despite attempts by the U.S. and Britain to protect them. Al-Houthi underscored that these naval operations were a decisive factor in diminishing Israeli and Western military enemy efforts.

Sayyed al-Houthi confirmed that the U.S. and British forces escalated their aggression against Yemen, with declared objectives to target Yemen’s missile and drone infrastructure. However, their attempts to undermine Yemen’s military capabilities also ultimately failed. He emphasized that these military successes were driven by a deep commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause, grounded in religious, humanitarian, and moral responsibility.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi praised Yemen’s growing military capabilities and its successful operations supporting Gaza, emphasizing the failure of both U.S. and Israeli enemy attempts to neutralize Yemeni forces.

Leader al-Houthi noted the impact of operations on Israeli revenues, especially following the disabling of the Umm al-Rashrash port, which caused a significant economic downturn in the area, with tourism and trade suffering.

Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted Yemen’s resilience against the American and Israeli enemy military, stressing that the U.S. Navy had failed in protecting Israeli assets in the region.

The Leader reported multiple confrontations with U.S. aircraft carriers, including the expulsion of the Roosevelt and Lincoln carriers, and ongoing pursuit of the Truman carrier, which now avoids Yemeni forces due to the growing effectiveness of Yemen’s defensive strategies.

Al-Houthi also addressed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, viewing it as a significant development forced by the combined pressure from the Yemeni military and the continued resistance from the Palestinian people.

The leader pointed out that the Israeli-American collaboration in the Gaza aggression had resulted in over 4,000 massacres, and emphasized that the brutal siege imposed on Gaza had led to famine, destruction of infrastructure, and the targeting of medical facilities.

The Leader of the Revolution condemned the international failure to intervene against Israel’s genocidal actions, reaffirming Yemen’s commitment to supporting Palestine through military action and international advocacy until the occupation ends.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi praised the steadfastness and resilience of the Palestinian people in Gaza, underscoring the failure of both Israeli and American enemy military strategies despite their overwhelming capabilities.

Leader al-Houthi highlighted that the siege and relentless military tactics imposed on Gaza had been unable to break the resolve of the resistance forces, attributing their success to faith, willpower, bravery, and the ability to adapt to dire circumstances.

He noted that even as Israeli enemy forces launched multiple invasions in northern Gaza and elsewhere, they were met with relentless resistance that resulted in the deaths of their officers and soldiers, along with significant losses.

The Leader pointed to the heroism and sacrifice of the Mujahideen, whose operations, including missile attacks on the Gaza envelope, continued to thwart the Israeli offensive.

He stressed that these jihadist operations were not only effective militarily but also had a profound psychological impact on the Israeli forces, frustrating their morale.

Al-Houthi commended the Palestinian people for their unwavering resistance, even as they faced daily annihilation by Israel’s destructive actions. Despite the widespread devastation in Gaza, he noted the Palestinians’ cohesion and steadfastness, describing their struggle as a lesson in courage and sacrifice for the entire region.

The Leader reaffirmed the failure of Israeli-American enemy military plans and emphasized the importance of continuing support for the Palestinian cause until the occupation is fully dismantled.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi emphasized that despite the brutal efforts of the Israeli enemy to displace the people of Gaza, the Palestinian population remained resolute, choosing to stay and continue their resistance.

He praised the steadfastness of both the Palestinian people and the political position of Hamas, which he regarded as fully aligned with the resistance and sacrifices made by the Palestinian fighters.

Leader al-Houthi pointed out that the US, in its failure to achieve its goals in Gaza, was forced to resort to a ceasefire agreement after realizing the lack of any viable solution, highlighting the frustration and despair within Israeli leadership circles.

Sayed al-Houthi further underscored the Israeli failure to recover prisoners despite their intelligence capabilities, admitting that Israel’s attempts to suppress the resistance in Gaza had been unsuccessful.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi emphasized that the United States’ involvement in the Israeli enemy aggression had often overshadowed the Israeli role, transforming the war into one that was largely driven by American interests.

Leader al-Houthi highlighted that the combined efforts of the US and Israel in Gaza resulted in failure, as Israel’s efforts to displace the Palestinian people were unsuccessful. He described the aggression as a crime, not a military success, given the massive loss of life, including innocent women and children.

Sayyed al-Houthi pointed out that the fifteen-month conflict marked one of the largest and most brutal rounds in the history of the Palestinian-Israeli struggle, the struggle of the nation. Despite the unprecedented scale of the Israeli aggression, he noted that Palestinian steadfastness during this period was stronger than in any previous round, bringing them closer to achieving God’s victory and the eventual demise of the Israeli entity.

Al-Houthi also criticized the failure of international organizations, particularly the United Nations, to provide protection to the Palestinian people.

He condemned the UN for its inaction and noted the irony that Israeli enemy, despite its ongoing crimes and occupation of Palestinian lands, was recognized as a member state. This, he said, marked a deep shame for the international community and the United Nations, which had done little to hold Israel occupation accountable for its actions.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi continued to criticize the role of the United Nations, emphasizing that it should have expelled Israel due to its ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people.

Sayyed al-Houthi pointed out the glaring injustice in Israel’s membership in the UN, despite its history of occupation and violations. He also condemned the lack of intervention from the so-called international community, which allowed the Israeli aggression to continue unchecked, supplying Israel with weapons and bombs while silencing global voices calling for an end to the violence.

The leader also expressed disappointment in the Arab world, stressing that the failure of Arab countries to take meaningful political or economic action, such as boycotting Israel and supporting Palestine, contributed significantly to the lack of a unified response. Al-Houthi accused some Arab regimes of collusion with the U.S. and Israel, which further enabled the aggression against Gaza.

Despite this, he emphasized the resilience and steadfastness of the Palestinian people, which played a pivotal role in thwarting Israeli and American objectives.

He recognized Hezbollah’s crucial role in the support fronts, particularly in Lebanon, highlighting its sacrifices and contributions to the resistance against Israeli occupation.

Al-Houthi also acknowledged the contributions of Iraq and other popular movements, even if they were less prominent, underscoring the importance of support from various fronts in the struggle for Palestinian liberation.

He praised Hezbollah, under the leadership of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, for its unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against Israel, which he described as a significant contribution to the broader resistance movement.