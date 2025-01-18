Al-Houthi Comments On The Escape Of The fourth American Aircraft Carrier

The US aircraft carrier USS Truman escaped from the Red Sea again on Saturday. This comes after it was targeted for the seventh time in a month.

Navigation tracking sites reported that the aircraft carrier had left its location near Yemen. The images show Truman continuing to sail towards the Suez Canal.

Truman was subjected earlier on Friday to a Yemeni attack, the seventh since it entered the Red Sea in mid-December.

Commenting on the latest developments, Mohammed al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council, confirmed its escape.

Al-Houthi wrote a phrase that included suggestions that the American battleship had fled forever.

Truman is the fourth aircraft carrier deployed by the United States in the region and has been withdrawn since the beginning of the confrontations in January of last year.