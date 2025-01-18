Hamas Leader: Hezbollah Fighters To Be Freed In Phase Two Of Prisoner Deal

A senior Hamas leader revealed to Al-Mayadeen that the release of prisoners held by the Israeli occupation will be carried out in phases, as part of the ceasefire agreement.

According to the source, the release of all prisoners detained after October 7, including Hezbollah fighters, will be postponed to the second phase.

The source confirmed that the first phase of the ceasefire agreement would involve the release of detainees who were imprisoned prior to the October 7 escalation, known as “Al-Aqsa Flood.” Additionally, the first phase will see the release of women, children, and civilians who were detained during the recent conflict.

The senior Hamas figure also noted that the prisoner release will be part of broader preparations taking place in Cairo to implement the ceasefire agreement. These efforts are being coordinated by Egyptian, Qatari, U.S., Israeli, and Hamas representatives, focusing on prisoner exchanges, humanitarian aid, and monitoring potential violations of the ceasefire.

The source also highlighted that in the first phase, 30 Palestinian women and children will be released in exchange for each female and child detainee held by Hamas. Additionally, 30 elderly and sick Palestinian prisoners will be released in return for each elderly and sick Israeli detainee (aged 50 and above).

It is worth noting that during its aggression against Lebanon, Israel released videos it claimed showed the capture of Hezbollah fighters. However, the Lebanese resistance movement has not confirmed or denied these reports.