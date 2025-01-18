Hamas: “Al-Aqsa Flood” Brought Our People Closer To Liberation And Return

The Hamas Movement has said that “al-Aqsa Flood” battle has embodied the unity of the Palestinian people and their resistance and brought them closer to the achievement of their aspirations for liberation and return.

“We have forced the occupation to stop its aggression against our people and start withdrawing [from Gaza] despite Netanyahu’s attempts to prolong the war and commit more massacres,” Hamas said in a statement on Saturday.

“The occupation has failed to achieve its aggressive goals, and only succeeded in committing appalling war crimes,” Hamas added.

“The blood of our people, who were martyred in the genocidal war, will not go in vain and will not be forgotten. The enemy’s leaders and soldiers will be held accountable and prosecuted no matter how long it will take,” the Movement stressed.

The Movement affirmed its priorities are to work immediately on ending the siege, providing relief and shelter for its people, healing their wounds, helping the displaced to return to their areas, and reconstructing Gaza.