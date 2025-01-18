Yemeni Armed Forces Unveil Three Homemade Sniper Rifles

Yemeni Armed Forces unveiled three locally-manufactured sniper rifles during a symbolic drill for sniper unit graduates.

1- Sarem Light Sniper Rifle

Specifications:

It is a locally-made light sniper rifle with a 7.62 mm caliber and a range of 750 meters, capable of targeting both stationary and moving objects.

2- Khatif Medium-Caliber Sniper Rifle

Specifications:

It is a medium-caliber sniper rifle, locally manufactured, with a 12.7 mm caliber and a 1000-meter range, capable of targeting both stationary and moving objects.

3- Al-Ashtar Heavy Sniper Rifle

Specifications:

It is a heavy sniper rifle with a 14.5 mm caliber and a range of 1250 meters, designed for targeting both stationary and moving objects.