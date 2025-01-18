Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Two Strategic Sites Of Israeli Enemy In Umm Al-Rashrash

The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced two precise military operations targeting critical locations in the Umm al-Rashrash area of southern occupied Palestine.

Yemeni Armed Forces Issued the following statement:

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, and in response to the recent massacres committed against our brothers in Gaza, and as part of the fifth phase of support in the battle of the Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad:

The Missile Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the grace of Allah, conducted two military operations targeting two strategic sites belonging to the “Israeli” enemy in the Umm Al-Rashrash region of southern occupied Palestine.

The first operation was carried out using a ballistic missile of the Thulfiqar type.

The second operation utilized a cruise missile.

Both operations successfully hit their targets, by Allah’s grace.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirm their commitment to stand alongside the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, coordinating military actions to respond appropriately to any violations or escalations committed by the “Israeli” enemy during the ceasefire implementation period.”