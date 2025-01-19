Abu Obeida: The Al-Aqsa flood delivered a message to the world that this occupation is a big lie

The spokesman for the “Qassam Brigades”, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas”, Abu Obeida, Sunday evening, that the battle of the Al-Aqsa flood, has “dealt a major blow to the enemy, and inflicted heavy losses,” and that it changed the face of the region, and introduced new equations.

According to Palestine Online, Abu Obeida said in a video speech that Hamas has made “all efforts to preserve the lives of enemy prisoners, but it has killed many of them,” stressing that it is fighting an “unequal battle” with the enemy army.

Abu Obeida also stressed that “all attempts to integrate the Zionist entity into the region will fail.”

This came in statements that are the first after the entry into force of the ceasefire agreement, which entered into force on Sunday morning, after 471 days of Zionist aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Prior to Abu Obeida’s speech, the “Qassam Brigades” handed over the three Zionist detainees to the Red Cross in the center of Gaza City, to announce the enemy army, shortly after that, their official receipt, on the first day of the ceasefire agreement, which entered into force, this morning.