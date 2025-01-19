Fresh US Aggression Targets the Capital, Sana’a

Almasirah Net correspondent in Sana’a reported that the US aggression carried out four airstrikes on the Al-Azraqain area, located north of the capital.

Last Friday, the US aggression also targeted Harf Sufyan District in Amran Governorate (north of Sana’a) with five airstrikes.

On the 10th of this month, the US-Zionist-British aggression launched a series of hostile airstrikes on Sana’a, coinciding with the weekly mass demonstrations in support of Gaza.

According to Almasirah Net’s correspondent, the aggression targeted the vicinity of Al-Sabeen Square in the capital while crowds were gathering for the weekly million-man marches supporting Gaza. Additionally, the aggression struck the Haziz Central Power Station in Sanhan District with eight airstrikes.

On the same day, the US-British coalition warplanes carried out 12 airstrikes targeting Harf Sufyan District in the same governorate, along with multiple strikes on the ports of Hodeidah Governorate.

The US-British attacks are part of an ongoing aggression against Yemen, which has persisted for over a year. The attacks are reportedly in support of the Israeli regime, aiming to pressure Yemen into abandoning its support for the Palestinian people, who have been enduring genocidal war by Israel since October 2023.

Sana’a has reaffirmed its commitment to the Al-Aqsa Flood operation by continuing strikes deep into Israeli territory and imposing a naval blockade on the Israeli regime until the assault on Gaza is halted.

In his latest weekly speech, Leader of the Revolution Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces would continue launching attacks against Israeli-linked targets if strikes continue on Gaza.

“Our military operations will continue in support of the Palestinian people if the Israeli enemy continues its genocidal massacres and escalation before implementing the ceasefire agreement,” he said.

source almasirah website