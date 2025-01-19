46913 Martyrs Since The Beginning Of The Aggression On Gaza

Ministry of Health in Gaza announced today, Sunday, that the death toll in the Strip has risen to 46,913, the majority of whom are children and women, since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023.

The ministry said in a statement that the death toll has risen to 110,750 since the start of the aggression, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble.

It indicated that 14 martyrs and 25 wounded arrived at hospitals in the Gaza Strip, as a result of the Israeli aggression during the past 24 hours