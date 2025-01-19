Hamas: The World Should Stand In Awe Of The Palestinians In Gaza

The Hamas Movement has applauded the Palestinian citizens in the Gaza Strip for their “legendary steadfastness, patience, and the sacrifices they made during 471 days of Israeli aggression.”

In a statement on Sunday, Hamas renewed its vow to continue defending the Palestinian people’s rights until the liberation of their land and holy sites in their entirety, calling on the world to stand in awe of the steadfast and brave citizens of Gaza.

Hamas also reiterated its commitment to honoring the terms of the ceasefire agreement, which it described as “the fruit of its great people’s steadfastness and patience and the valiant resistance’s legendary resilience in the face of the Israeli killing and terrorism machine.”

Hamas also highlighted its commitment to extracting the freedom of the Palestinian prisoners and make every effort to restore the cycle of life in Gaza back to normal.