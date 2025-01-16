Abu Obeida: The Enemy Army Targeted A Place Where One Of The Female Prisoners Of First stage Is Located

Hamas’s armed wing, on Thursday, affirmed the Israeli occupation bombed a location where one of its prisoners included in the expected deal was present.

“After announcing the agreement… the enemy army targeted a place where one of the female prisoners of the first stage of the expected deal is located,” Abu Obeida, spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement this evening

He added, “Any aggression and bombing at this stage by the enemy could turn the freedom of a prisoner into a tragedy.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Qatari Foreign Minister announced the conclusion of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, leading to the cessation of aggression and the withdrawal of Zionist forces from the besieged Gaza Strip.