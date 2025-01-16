Death Toll From Israeli Aggression Rises To 46,788 Martyrs

The death toll from the ongoing Zionist genocide in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023 has risen to 46,788 martyrs, in addition to 110,453 wounded, some with serious and very serious injuries.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in its daily statistical report, on Thursday, that the enemy forces committed eight new massacres against Palestinian families and displaced persons in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, resulting in dozens of martyrs and wounded.

It added that Gaza Strip hospitals received 81 martyrs and 188 injuries as a result of the occupation’s new massacres in the Strip.

The ministry noted that there are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them.